FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $11.04 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,813.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.