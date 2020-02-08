Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 960 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 103,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

