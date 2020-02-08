Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $16.40 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $311.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $5,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

