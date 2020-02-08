FunFair (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.74 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC and C2CX. FunFair has a total market cap of $26.74 million and $735,398.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 39.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C2CX, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, Vebitcoin, ABCC, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKEx, ZB.COM and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.