Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $3.13 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000239 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,416.87 or 0.95645440 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

