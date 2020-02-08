FUTURAX Market Cap Reaches $6,222.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $6,222.00 and approximately $58,135.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00406283 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010335 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012485 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.