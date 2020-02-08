G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.44% of G-III Apparel Group worth $23,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,200. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.