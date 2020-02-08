Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

In other news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. Gardner Denver has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.