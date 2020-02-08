Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Gartner worth $53,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $152.58. 565,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $240,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,667 shares of company stock worth $6,985,669. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.