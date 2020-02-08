GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Tops $104,058.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $104,058.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00783845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000643 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

