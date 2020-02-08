GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 254.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,578 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of GDS worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GDS by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 1,316.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.