Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.92 million and $67.58 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,885,135 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.