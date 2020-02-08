Genaro Network (GNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $538,973.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $538,973.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.31 or 0.05879578 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Allcoin, OKEx, DigiFinex, Bibox, CoinMex and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.