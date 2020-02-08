General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

