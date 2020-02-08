General Motors (NYSE:GM) & Niu Technologies (NYSE:NIU) Financial Comparison

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

General Motors has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for General Motors and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 0 3 11 0 2.79 Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $46.31, indicating a potential upside of 37.70%. Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.68%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 4.91% 15.19% 3.06% Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Niu Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $137.24 billion 0.35 $8.01 billion $4.82 6.98 Niu Technologies $214.93 million 3.39 -$50.76 million ($1.39) -7.04

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Motors beats Niu Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, dealer maintenance notifications, remote door unlock, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle location services, hands-free calling, smart driver, and marketplace, as well as connectivity packages comprising remote vehicle access through a mobile application, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

