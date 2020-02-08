GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0056 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $54,980.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,779,553 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

