Gentarium (GTM) Price Hits $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $108,153.00 and $358.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 4,066,259 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM.

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.