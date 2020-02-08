GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 0.6% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $645,379.00 and approximately $1,561.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00781649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00062818 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007576 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.