Giant (GIC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,569.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $50.68, $7.59 and $18.98. Giant has a market capitalization of $71,671.00 and approximately $2,569.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Giant has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027327 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00300129 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000639 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,966,928 coins and its circulating supply is 6,966,924 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $50.68, $11.91, $5.63, $20.33, $13.92, $70.83, $33.89, $24.71, $7.59, $18.98 and $31.10. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

