Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $68.87. 27,118,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,799,159. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

