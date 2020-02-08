Girard Partners LTD. Buys 9,060 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 147,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

