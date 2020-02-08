Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, OKEx, HADAX and Rfinex. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $183,997.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.12 or 0.03404764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00220405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00128580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.