GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Capitalization of $133,013.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $133,013.00 and $1,769.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,825.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.02266021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.26 or 0.04524471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00782358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00822662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00118766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00721225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,887,479 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.