GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.64 Million

Brokerages expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to report $753.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.00 million. GMS reported sales of $723.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GMS by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. GMS has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

