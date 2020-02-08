GoldBlocks (GB) Reaches Market Cap of $42,375.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $42,375.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Bleutrade. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.01267593 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

