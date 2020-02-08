Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $239.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.27 million to $242.22 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $210.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $970.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.54 million to $973.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $996.47 million, with estimates ranging from $983.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $19.58 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $539.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 146.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 64,095 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

