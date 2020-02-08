Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) to Neutral

Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CTTQF traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 15,850 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About Costa Group
Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.
