Golem Market Capitalization Achieves $49.49 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BitMart, Tux Exchange and HitBTC. Golem has a market capitalization of $49.49 million and $5.62 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, GOPAX, DragonEX, Zebpay, WazirX, HitBTC, Poloniex, YoBit, Ethfinex, Braziliex, BitBay, Koinex, Coinbe, Upbit, Iquant, ABCC, Mercatox, Bitbns, Binance, Liqui, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bithumb, Huobi, Vebitcoin, OKEx, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Tidex, BigONE and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

