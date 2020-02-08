Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 968,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,918. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.10, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

