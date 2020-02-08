Graft Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market cap of $238,514.00 and approximately $1,570.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00815513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004476 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

