Graphcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027135 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00300053 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

