GreenMed 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

