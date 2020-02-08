GreenPower Hits Market Cap of $19.14 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. GreenPower has a market cap of $19.14 million and $3,868.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com.

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

