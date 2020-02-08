Grin Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00013636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Coinall, LBank and KuCoin. Grin has a total market capitalization of $45.13 million and $41.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000572 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 33,495,360 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, TradeOgre, LBank, Coinall, BitForex, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

