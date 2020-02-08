GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRUB. DA Davidson cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.10 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GrubHub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $178,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,110.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $774,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in GrubHub by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.