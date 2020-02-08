Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given $27.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.15 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

