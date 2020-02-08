Guider Hits Market Capitalization of $9,408.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $9,408.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

