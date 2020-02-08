Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Gulden has a market cap of $6.79 million and $41,179.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Nocks and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00774849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 505,378,657 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange, GuldenTrader, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Nocks. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.