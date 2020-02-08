GWM Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.