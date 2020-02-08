H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $22.31 on Friday. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in H & R Block by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.