Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.74% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 216,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $17.36 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

