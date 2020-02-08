Harbor Island Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

