HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

