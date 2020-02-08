Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.81% of Harsco worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 617,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HSC opened at $13.67 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

