HashBX One Day Trading Volume Hits $863.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $863.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.14 or 0.05902501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 110.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00129752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003139 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.