HBZ coin (HBZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $39,485.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $582.87 or 0.05922231 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00126949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.