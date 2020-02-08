Head-To-Head Analysis: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $67.34 million 2.46 $13.38 million N/A N/A United Community Banks $657.42 million 3.44 $185.72 million $2.38 12.05

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. United Community Banks pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 5 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 20.89% 10.84% 1.22% United Community Banks 28.04% 12.10% 1.50%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

