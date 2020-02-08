Head to Head Survey: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) vs. SeaWorld Entertainment (NASDAQ:SEAS)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 2 1 6 0 2.44

SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $32.24, suggesting a potential downside of 7.90%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90% SeaWorld Entertainment 7.43% 52.78% 5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and SeaWorld Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $150,000.00 94.67 -$14.59 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.37 billion 2.01 $44.79 million $1.02 34.31

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats SCWorx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

