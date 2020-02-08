HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $129,978.00 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.