HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Tops $749.38 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00026417 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $749.38 million and approximately $872,885.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007488 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004375 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006312 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

